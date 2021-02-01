Village of Castleton-on-Hudson declares snow emergency

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mayor of the Village of Castleton-on-Hudson has declared a snow emergency starting Monday, February 1 at 12 p.m. until Tuesday, February 2 at 12 p.m. Depending on the actual snow amount, the snow emergency dates could be extended.

In a snow emergency please make every effort to not park on village streets. If you cannot park your car off the street here are snow emergency rules for parking:

For North Main Street (Seaman Ave to Riverside) : Park on the west side of the street (river side).

: Park on the west side of the street (river side). For South Main Street: While it is snowing, park on the east side of the street (The Store side); once the snow stops, move to the west side.

For everyone else in the Village, we use the odd/even system so that the plows don’t have to zig-zag in and out of parked cars on both sides of the street. On odd days we ask that you NOT park on the odd side of the street. On even days we ask that you NOT park on the even side of the street. If you live at a dead end, please do not use that space for parking so the plows can push the snow to the end of the street.

During a snow emergency there is no parking on any of the hills in the village. This includes:

Stimpson Avenue

Green Avenue

Scott Avenue

Seaman Avenue

Official say if you are not able to park in your own driveway, here is where you can park (until 48hrs after the end of the snow emergency):

1. Sacred Heart Church on Stimpson Avenue

2. Trinity Lutheran Church on Green Avenue

3. Behind the Fire House (do not park in front of any garage doors)

4. The two village owned lots on South Main St. One is across from the post office next to Grants Auto and the other is next to Cherrybrook Diner across from The Store.