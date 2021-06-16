Village of Castleton-on-Hudson awarded $21K grant from NYSDEC

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Castleton-on-Hudson was awarded a $21,250.00 grant by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) on April 30, 2021 as part of Round 15 Phase 2 of the Urban and Community Forestry Grant.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive the grant which will greatly assist us in managing the tree-lined streets in our community,” stated Village Mayor Joe Keegan.

The grant will reportedly help the Village create an inventory of the trees located along the streets of the Village, including size, species, and condition, as well as develop a management plan for maintenance and replanting.

Castleton-on-Hudson was said to be one of 26 projects, and one of only three in the Capital Region, that were selected during Phase 2 of the Urban and Community Forestry Round 15 grants.

This year, $1.18 million was reportedly awarded in projects to implement comprehensive tree management plans which look to maintain the natural beauty and quality of life for communities receiving the grants.

In addition to its partnership with the NYSDEC, the Village of Castleton-on-Hudson has reportedly partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation, becoming a member of their Tree City USA program in 2019.