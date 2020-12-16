Village of Castleton-on-Hudson declares snow emergency

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Castleton-on-Hudson has declared a snow emergency starting Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Depending on how much snow falls, those snow emergency dates could be extended.

In a snow emergency, parking is not permitted on village streets. If you are not able to park in your own driveway, here is where you can park:

For North Main Street: Park on the west side of the street (river side).

For South Main Street: While it is snowing, park on the east side of the street (The Store side); once the snow stops, move to the west side.

For everyone else in the Village, use the odd/even system so that the plows don’t have to zig-zag in and out of parked cars on both sides of the street. On odd days, do not park on the odd side of the street. On even days, do not park on the even side of the street. If you live at a dead end, do not use that space for parking so the plows can push the snow to the end of the street.

During a snow emergency there is no parking on any of the hills in the village. This includes Stimpson Avenue, Green Avenue, Scott Avenue and Seaman Avenue.

If you do not have a driveway, you can temporarily park at one of the following locations: