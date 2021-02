ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A boil water order has been issued to all users of the Village of Argyle water system following water main repairs. The boil water order is in place until further notice.

Officials say to eliminate disease causing organisms, all tap water for human consumption should be boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute and then cooled prior to use.

Bottled water can also be consumed, residents are still asked to conserve water as much as possible.