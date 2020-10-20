Village breaks ground on new firehouse and community center









Above are renderings of what the completed Firehouse and Chobani Community Center will look like

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of New Berlin has broken ground on a new firehouse and community center.

The project, announced in 2019, will replace the existing firehouse that was built in 1971. The new 7,000 square-foot firehouse will include six garage bays, offices, and separate rooms for gear, meetings, training, and storage.

The new Chobani Community Center will be a 2,400 square-foot facility with a kitchen area and a large gathering space. The space is meant for event hosting by the fire department, as well as local residents and businesses.

Funding for the project came from a mix of corporate donations from local employers as well as support from New York State. In total nearly $1 million funded the construction effort.

