Vigil held for victim of weekend shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Candles and a vase of flowers have been placed at the corner of North Lake Avenue and Elk Street. The memorial is near the Lounge— a former club where a fatal shooting took place Saturday night. Seven people were shot including Alexander Bolton from New Bedford, Massachusetts. He died from his injuries. Community members are outraged over the ongoing gun violence.

“When you are persistently exposed to chronic violence, there is a traumatic impact on the well-being—the emotional, the physical, mental, well-being of the residents of our city,” said Lisa Good, who works for Urban Grief.

Carrie Love organized the memorial in honor of Bolton. She wrote messages of positivity in chalk on the sidewalk to promote peace.

Near one of those messages, a bullet was located on the sidewalk outside of the Tony Clement Center for Education.

“I just feel bad for the students because they have to come to school and their window is shot out and it’s just another shooting,” said Love. “It’s like, kinda normal, and there’s like bullet holes in the walls.”

Victims and neighbors can reach out to Urban Grief for help.

“Asking for help is not weak,” explained Good. “There was a young man who tragically lost his life, but injured survivors need support as well, and their families need support as well.”