COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly seven weeks after Meghan Marohn went missing, friends, family, and colleagues gathered at Shaker High School in Colonie with hope in their hearts that Meghan will come home.

“But we’re not here to necessarily dwell on Meghan not being with us; Ms. Marohn not being with us. We’re here to acknowledge that pain and bring together as we have the idea of hope,” says Marohn’s brother Peter Naple.

“Ms. Mahron is missing and she’s also right here today with all of us imprinted on our souls as all of our best teachers are,” says colleague Becky Wilson as she spoke to the gathered crowd.

At the vigil students sang a hymn from Mozart; handed out rocks with inspirational notes to the family; and read original poems in honor of their missing teacher who would often write her own poetry on her typewriter.

“She really, really did the best in teaching to bring students along to make them think who they can be and who they can become and what their impact can be on the world,” says North Colonie Central School District Superintendent D. Joseph Corr.

The Shaker High School English teacher went missing on March 27th after going on a hiking trip to the Berkshires in Massachusetts. Her brother, Peter Naple, says there still are not a lot of answers which has lead to a lot of uncertainty about Meghan’s condition.

“We don’t know whether to grieve. We don’t know whether there is hope. Is there grief? Is there.. what is there? We have to just continue to have hope that we are going to find her and move on from there.”

According to the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue team, they will continue their search around Lee, Massachusetts for Meghan Marohn next week. Marohn’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading directly to her safe return. They are also operating a 24 Hour Tip Hotline at (413) 327-6255.