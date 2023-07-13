RUTLAND, V.T. (NEWS10) -Flowers, candles and messages of support fill the street right in front of the Rutland City Police Department where Officer Jessica Ebbighausen worked. At only 19, she is the youngest law enforcement officer in Vermont’s history to die in the line of duty.

It was Officer Ebbighausen’s desire to serve and protect her community that led her to become a police officer. Her career and life cut short Friday during a police chase. A burglary suspect’s truck crashed head-on with Ebbighausen’s cruiser.

“We are all hurting, and sometimes we don’t share that and it’s wrong. When our men and women in uniform are hurting, it’s our job to stand up for them like they stand up for us,” said a member of the Rutland community.

Everyone at Wednesday night’s vigil honoring her memory and her life. Through loss and hurt, the community is finding a way to be thankful for their brave public servants.

“It was great, I think she would have loved seeing how many people supported her. It felt really good to be out here. It made me feel like I’m in a safe community,” said an attendee at the vigil, Ketelynn Regula.