Viewer videos from Saturday in Albany, including drone footage of a burning tractor-trailer

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • Video Source: Red Shamrock Productions
  • Drone footage of a burning tractor-trailer
  • Video Source: Red Shamrock Productions
  • Drone footage of the tractor-trailer after the fire
  • Video Source: Red Shamrock Productions
  • Security footage of a brick crashing through a window
  • Video Source: Concerned local viewer
  • Footage of looting in Albany

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak