Video: Woman using walker violently robbed on Harlem sidewalk

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Woman attacked Harlem
Cops released images of the four people seen on video attacking and robbing a 61-year-old woman in Harlem on July 20, 2021 (NYPD)

HARLEM – Police released shocking video of a woman using a walker being attacked and robbed by a group of people on a sidewalk in Upper Manhattan Tuesday night, July 23.

It happened on July 20 just before 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 151st Street in Harlem, police said.

The 61-year-old woman using a walker got into a dispute with three women and a man at the location, police said. The suspects then approached the victim, pushed her to the ground and started to punch, kick and strike her in the head with a pot, according to police.

Video surveillance shows one of the suspects push the woman into the metal scaffolding frame while another woman hits her with a pot and the rest kick and drag her along the sidewalk. 

The group then took the woman’s walker and her bag containing about $22 and credit cards and fled, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries. 

