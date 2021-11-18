WATCH: Gang shooting injures 3 in Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn gang violence spilled over into Manhattan streets on Tuesday night, according to police, and NEWS10’s sister station in New York City has the footage.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows rival gang members firing at each other on West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Police responded to the incident at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A dispute between the two rival gangs ended with three people being shot—two of those victims are also suspects in the case, police said. The incident started at a rental performance space where a music video was being shot, police said. Rival gang members watched the video on a livestream and were able to determine the location from there, sources said.

At least 10 rounds were exchanged between the groups, and police recovered two guns from the scene.

The location of the shooting, an area lined with restaurants and shops, is unprecedented. For residents, tourists, and business owners in the area, the violence came as a shock.

“It is alarming. We’re in a nice part of Midtown,” said business owner Craig Barcelona. “It’s concerning.”

Police arrested two suspects in the case, who were also victims of the violence. Sources said both men have extensive criminal records, including at least one previous arrest on gun charges.