Video shows Fort Edward police officer tasing man in custody

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Surveillance video revealed Fort Edward Police Department’s Sergeant Dean Watkins utilizing a stun gun on a man in police custody.

Robert Murat-Hinton was seated with his hands and feet handcuffed while in custody at the Fort Edward Police Department.

Murat-Hinton was slamming his feet into the wall of a hallway. In the video, pieces of drywall can be seen on the ground. From there, a disagreement arose between Murat-Hinton and Sergeant Watkins that led to the incident.

“What are you going to do about it? I’m going to tase you, you (expletive) ingrate,” Watkins said.

Watkins then beelined toward Murat-Hinton and tased him. In response, Murat-Hinton fell to the ground and let out a scream. Sergeant Watkins told him to knock it off and added that he was obstructing property.

“Now sit up in the (expletive) chair. You’ll have a reason to go to the hospital,” Watkins said to Murat-Hinton.

According to the Mayor of the Village of Fort Edward, two officers were put on administrative leave last week— Sergeant Watkins and the Chief of Police, Justin Derway.

Derway and Watkins were previously instructors through the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services where they taught Field Training Officer Instruction since 2015. The state revoked both of their licenses to teach in April 2020.

Murat-Hinton has obtained council through the Washington County Public Defender’s Office with Supervising Assistant Public Defender Dustin Bruhns.