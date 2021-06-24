Video: First look inside the Resorts World to open in Las Vegas

News

by: Bianca Holman, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World is one day away from opening its doors and when it does it will have an unprecedented lineup of headline residencies.

The 3,000-room resort property will open to the public Thursday at 11 p.m. but Nexstar’s KLAS got a first look inside Wednesday morning.

It’s clear the resort plans to make a huge first impression with a list of world-famous acts that include Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. All of them have inked deals to perform at the ultra high-tech 5,000-seat theater.

For the opening weekend party, the resort has enlisted the likes of Paris Hilton, Uncle Kracker and Darius Rucker. Miley Cyrus will perform on the Fourth of July.

The day and night clubs will be hopping as well with the singapore-based Zouk Group and big-time DJs such as Tiesto, Zedd, DJ Snake and others.

Resorts World’s President Scott Sibella has called this entertainment lineup a game-changer for Las Vegas. He says his goal is to be the best in class of everything.

