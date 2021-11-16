Surveillance video stills of a shootout caught on camera on a Bronx sidewalk on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Police said no injuries were reported. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Shocking video released by the NYPD shows two people walk up to each other and open fire on a Bronx street on Monday morning, officials said.

Police said it happened just before 10 a.m. on St. Ann’s Avenue, near East 139th Street, in the Mott Haven section of the borough.

Surveillance video shows two individuals walking toward another pair on the sidewalk when suddenly two of them pull out guns and open fire at point-blank range.

WATCH: Shootout caught on video as 2 open fire point blank in broad daylight on Bronx sidewalk



Full story: https://t.co/ERDxWU5f3c pic.twitter.com/JUXGOoDzXV — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 16, 2021

One of the shooters continues letting off rounds as all the individuals scatter amid the gunfire.

Miraculously, police said there were no injuries or damage to property reported as a result of the shootout.

No arrests had been made, as of early Tuesday morning.

The NYPD released the video in hopes the public could help identify or locate any of the individuals seen in the footage.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).