VIDEO: Bear spotted roaming Colonie neighborhood

by: Sara Rizzo

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bear roaming the Pine Avenue neighborhood was captured on a home surveillance camera on September 29 at 1:50 a.m. Colonie police shared the video from a Colonie resident on their Facebook page.

What are you supposed to do if you encounter a bear? The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has provided guidance if you ever come across the path of a bear.

If you encounter a bear at your campsite

  • Use noise to scare bears away. Yell, clap, or bang pots.
  • Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.
  • Cautiously back away from the bear and leave the area.
  • Don’t approach, surround, or corner a bear
  • Don’t run from a bear. They may chase.
  • Don’t throw your backpack or food bag at an approaching bear. This will only encourage bears to approach you.

If you encounter a bear in a building

  • Provide an exit for the bear. Give the bear a clear escape route out of the building.
  • As you back away from the bear, leave all doors open.
  • Do not lock the bear in a room. The bear will become most frustrated.

Plan ahead

  • Remove all attractants: food, bird feeders, garbage, coolers from open areas
  • Pack bear spray
  • Use the buddy system. Multiple people together appear to be a greater threat to a bear.
  • Contact the DEC about the area you plan to visit.

There are currently a minimum of 6,000 to 8,000 black bears in areas open to hunting. According to DEC, about 50-60% inhabit the Adirondack region and 30-35% inhabit the the Catskill region.

More information about bear encounters is available on the DEC website.

