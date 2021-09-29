VIDEO: Bear spotted roaming Colonie neighborhood

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bear roaming the Pine Avenue neighborhood was captured on a home surveillance camera on September 29 at 1:50 a.m. Colonie police shared the video from a Colonie resident on their Facebook page.

What are you supposed to do if you encounter a bear? The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has provided guidance if you ever come across the path of a bear.

If you encounter a bear at your campsite

Use noise to scare bears away. Yell, clap, or bang pots.

Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.

Cautiously back away from the bear and leave the area.

Don’t approach, surround, or corner a bear

Don’t run from a bear. They may chase.

Don’t throw your backpack or food bag at an approaching bear. This will only encourage bears to approach you.

If you encounter a bear in a building

Provide an exit for the bear. Give the bear a clear escape route out of the building.

As you back away from the bear, leave all doors open.

Do not lock the bear in a room. The bear will become most frustrated.

Plan ahead

Remove all attractants: food, bird feeders, garbage, coolers from open areas

Pack bear spray

Use the buddy system. Multiple people together appear to be a greater threat to a bear.

Contact the DEC about the area you plan to visit.

There are currently a minimum of 6,000 to 8,000 black bears in areas open to hunting. According to DEC, about 50-60% inhabit the Adirondack region and 30-35% inhabit the the Catskill region.

More information about bear encounters is available on the DEC website.