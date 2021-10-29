VIDEO: Bear caught on security camera in Pattersonville neighborhood

News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Pixabay

PATTERSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bear was spotted on a security camera in a Pattersonville neighborhood. The video was taken on the morning of October 28 around 1 a.m.

Credit: Jason Yap

The Capital Region has seen an increase in bear sightings over the past year. Here’s a list of local sightings:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19