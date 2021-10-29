VIDEO: Bear caught on security camera in Pattersonville neighborhood

PATTERSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bear was spotted on a security camera in a Pattersonville neighborhood. The video was taken on the morning of October 28 around 1 a.m.
The Capital Region has seen an increase in bear sightings over the past year. Here’s a list of local sightings:
