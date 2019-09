ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A video alleging police brutality in Albany is making the rounds on Facebook.

The man who shot the video says police hit a woman several times before pulling her out of her car.

Witnesses say she was double parked , and police tried to get her out of the car and she wouldn’t let go of the steering wheel.

The video shows police removing her from the car and placing her under arrest.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on Grand Street near Maddison Ave.

Albany Police say they are looking into the incident and will address the media at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.