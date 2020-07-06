Victory Church starts summer lunch program for kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Monday a small groupe of volunteers arrived at 63 Quail St. to begin making lunches for kids. The choices were peanut butter and grape jelly or a turkey sandwich.

Pastor Charles Muller said that they are taking concerns over COVID-19 very serious. For the length of the program this summer they will use the same small groups of volunteers. Everyone will have masks on, wear gloves and keep all surfaces sanitized. No one will come inside and they will use the side door to hand out the lunches and grab and go breakfasts.

Volunteers pass out food Monday to kids at the Quail St. JC Club.

Breakfast grab and go bags are available starting at 10 AM. Bagged lunches and cartons of milk are available starting at noon and going till 2 PM Monday through Friday.

A volunteer waits for parents to come picked up the free meals for kids at Victory Church’s Quail St. location in Albany.

Pastor Muller said it’s very important to get fresh food to the kids and they are starting now. The pastor said they are starting early since kids have already been out of school because of the coronavirus threat. He also encourage the parents to bring their kids down when they pick up the food.

