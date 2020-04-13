Victory Church opens emergency food pantry in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— On Tuesdays and Thursdays Pastor Charlie Muller runs a food pantry for older citizens. Muller also knows there is a need to get healthy food for kids.

Pastor Muller is making sure kids get a healthy choice to keep their immune system strong.

The pastor and his volunteers have been making 500 meals a day for local schools to help feed the kids.

Paul Parsons and his wife run a daycare taking care of children of essential workers. Parsons says the fresh food really helps out.

This new emergency food pantry, on the corner of Quail and First, will open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. Pastor Muller says he realizes the area is a food desert and he’s trying to eliminate it.

Pastor Muller is trying to make it easier to get fresh food to kids in Arbor Hill.

Bags of food with bread, fruit, vegetables and a snack are available for those who need it.

Volunteers prepare bags full of food Monday before the emergency food pantry on Quail Street opened.

Volunteers wore protective masks and gloves as they filled bags full of food Monday.

They need paper bags so they can fill them with food.

Pastor Muller says they need paper bags to fill with food.

If you would like to donate go to their website VictoryAlbany.com

