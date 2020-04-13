Victory Church opens emergency food pantry in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— On Tuesdays and Thursdays Pastor Charlie Muller runs a food pantry for older citizens. Muller also knows there is a need to get healthy food for kids.
The pastor and his volunteers have been making 500 meals a day for local schools to help feed the kids.
This new emergency food pantry, on the corner of Quail and First, will open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. Pastor Muller says he realizes the area is a food desert and he’s trying to eliminate it.
Bags of food with bread, fruit, vegetables and a snack are available for those who need it.
Volunteers wore protective masks and gloves as they filled bags full of food Monday.
They need paper bags so they can fill them with food.
If you would like to donate go to their website VictoryAlbany.com
