Victory Church offers gun buybacks as Mayor Sheehan asks community for aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After another violent week in the Capital, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is pleading with community members for peace. In that vein, Victory Church is hosting a gun buyback program that offers cash in exchange for weapons and information.

Four shootings took place in Albany on Tuesday night, and no arrests have been made. Sheehan says the victims are not cooperating with police investigations, and that the responsibility to help falls on members of the public who have information.

“We need for people to call Crimestoppers. We need for people to step up. We need to get these guns off the streets,” Sheehan said, urging anyone who knows anything about the violence to come forward. “Everyone in our city deserves to be safe, and we need the community to ensure that they are doing what they can do to help us keep our streets safe.”

As Mayor Sheehan calls for community support, Victor Christian Church is launching the “Enough Program,” which pays residents for weapons or information about recent violence.

The program gives $5,000 for information that leads to the conviction of any shooter who has killed someone in the city of Albany. A $2,500 reward is offered for information on a shooter who has injured someone. Turning in an illegal handgun is worth a $200 gift card, “No questions asked.” Anyone can call (518) 857-0726 for a buyback.

The Enough Program has recovered three handguns from the streets of Albany.

