Victory Church installs system designed to kill COVID

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Victory Church of Albany and Colonie has reportedly installed patented ActivePure Cell systems that destroy over 99% of all surface and airborne contaminants.

  • ActivePure Technology was tested on live SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • Demonstrated a 99.98% surface kill rate of SARS-CoV-2 virus within 7 hours
  • Test completed in an independent FDA-compliant lab
  • Made for indoor areas – ballrooms, conference centers, restaurants, hotel lobbies, and large public spaces.

Victory Church has reportedly invested over $13,000 to ensure the protection from COVID for parishioners at both Victory Church locations, and units were said to be installed in every room.

Churches across the country have been effected by COVID and many parishioners are reluctant to worship in person. This is why the church says it decided to install AcivePure to allow people to feel comfortable in services.

