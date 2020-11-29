Victory Church “gifts for Guns” program launches

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany’s Victory Church launched its 2020 “Gifts for Guns” campaign on Saturday. The church hopes to get guns off the streets this Christmas season by exchanging them for gift cards.

Stores the gift cards can be used at include Foot locker, Jimmy Jazz, Best Buy, Macy’s, and Walmart.

The buyback runs on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2.p.m. for the next three weeks. The weapons can be dropped off at Victory Church, 118 Quail St. Albany and a pick up service is also available.

Victory Church and Albany DA will have support from, Albany County Sheriff, Albany Police, Rensselaer DA, Rensselaer County Sheriff.