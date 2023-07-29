ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For over 10 years, Pastor Charles Muller of Victory Christian Church has advocated against gun violence, especially as the violence has only increased over the last few years.

“I’m not against legal guns,” Pastor Muller said. “I am against illegal guns in the wrong hands.”

Last year, the church received 17 guns, and now Pastor Muller says he wants those who are carrying a firearm illegally to see this as an opportunity to choose life over violence.

“We’re just calling on young people,” he said. “Those involved in gang life that’s hanging with the wrong crew. Just cease-fire. Think about how precious life is.”

He agrees with the District Attorney about the pending Raise the Age legislation introduced this week at the Capital, which will have offenders between the ages of 16 and 17 years old not to be charged as adults.

“We got a 17-year-old who just murdered a young man,” he said. “Who was a great young man who wasn’t in trouble or anything.”

Muller says for years, he has been offering space at the church for Albany Police to use as a possible outpost due to the central location. But that is still just an idea.

For now, the church is hoping more people will turn in their guns and not choose violence. Pastor Muller also hopes Albany officials will start implementing plans to help create safer streets.

“We have to really make real good decisions going forward if we want to see less gun violence in our city,” he said.