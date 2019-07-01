Victory Christian Church to hold its annual free lunch program for 20th straight year

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The J.C. Club’s annual free summer lunches program will begin today Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held daily. The J.C. Club has been feeding children for the past 20 years. They are located at 63 Quail St. in downtown Albany.

This year the club will have a free adventure camp for children letting them experience unique outings every week. The feeding will start early this year and run through the start of school.

This will be the church’s 20th year of feeding at risk children in the city of Albany. This year the church is also opening a Foster Care Camp and respite home for foster children as well.

The church says the home is almost ready and they plan to open in July.

For more information about this program click here.