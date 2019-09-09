Victims of MyPayrollHR closure band together and speak out

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Employers across the country continue trying to figure out how their employees will be paid, after the sudden closure of a Clifton Park-based payroll company, MyPayrollHR.

Clients of MyPayrollHR have been living a nightmare the past couple of days, trying to understand why their past two paychecks have been withdrawn from their accounts.

Nurses are trying to make ends meet for their young children, and a company founder is scrambling to do right by his 700 employees. Those are just a couple out of thousands who are trying to figure out what to do.

While the payroll company was based in Clifton Park, News10 spoke with people in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and beyond about their struggle and search for answers. They’ve all joined forces in a Facebook group, where they’re getting organized, sharing insight, and trying to find consistencies between their experiences with banks and lawyers.

One local man who works for a Queensbury robotics company was lucky to get a quick solution.

“I had to call Bank of America and they actually refunded by money in like ten minutes,” Don Knotts told News10, “so Bank of America has been actually helpful.”

But Courtney Vega Mitchell from New Jersey works as a nurse for Hireflux, a nationwide nursing staffing agency. Plenty of employees of that group still don’t have their money. She was really concerned when that first paycheck was withdrawn, because of the name on the transaction.

“It was the Cachet Bank, none of us knew what that was,” Mitchell told News10.

Cristina Lewis from Queensbury also works for Hireflux, and at first, she thought her credit card information was compromised. But, then she went to her bank.

“They said it was Cachet Bank, and asked if I knew who it was,” Lewis told News10, “so then I found out they’re a third party payroll company with MyPayrollHr.”

Brad Mete is the founder of a staffing company in Florida. He says his company has 700 employees nationwide, and is possibly MyPayrollHR’s biggest client. He was able to rectify the first withdrawal for his employees, but he didn’t see the second one coming.

“We initiated payment for everybody Thursday night. We stayed in late, worked hard, got everybody paid,” Mete said, “and then we wake up Friday morning….people are saying they had another withdrawal.”

People affected say the second withdrawal was under the employer’s name, and not Cachet Bank.