Victims demand answers after five homes burn down

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Victims of a five-house fire are pushing for changes to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Albany residents, along with victims of the Myrtle Avenue fire met with local, county and state leaders Wednesday night. The fire left 50 residents homeless.

Officials listened to comments and concerns from the public about how the August fire was handled.

Many expressed displeasure with how the houses were demolished so quickly after the fire with little notice to try to remove personal items. Others said the main problem is the amount of ‘red x’ houses across the city.

Victims of the fire say local leaders need to do a better job making sure the houses are boarded up and make efforts to remove the ‘red x’ sooner.