ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) -At VIA Aquarium, reptiles are going to be the main focus for Memorial Day weekend. Starting off the weekend is Turtle Touch Tank Day on Saturday.

This is the first-time marketing manager Hunter Werner says the aquarium is giving visitors a chance to get close with the turtles. “Quite literally, you are going to be able to touch [two] different turtles [and one tortoise]. Sunshine, we got Squirtle and Shelly,” said Werner.

In addition to the turtles, there is a similar exhibit with stingrays. In the past, they had jellyfish that could be touched by visitors. VIA Aquarium’s education department uses events like these as a chance to teach visitors about the animals.

“These guys will be out with our educator Abby. You’ll be able to touch each one, learn a little bit about them, and we will even have our tortoise named Sunshine out so that you can learn a little bit about the differences between turtles and tortoises,” explained Shannon Perrott, head of the education department.

In fact, there are three different species of tortoises in a separate exhibit. Along with an Argentine black and white tegu. All sunning themselves in a room that is over 80 degrees.

Guests are taught how to look out for tortoises crossing the road. Head reptile keeper, Randolph T. Duncan Jr., says Memorial Day happens during the mating season for these reptiles. “If you see them, you want to pick them up as carefully as possible and take them in the direction that they are going. You don’t want to take them backwards because they can accidentally go back around and get hit by a car,” described Duncan.

To honor those who served, Werner says the aquarium is running a special deal for veterans. “On Monday, we have Memorial Day and it’s free for veterans. I served in the navy so it’s pretty big to me,” said Werner.