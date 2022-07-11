ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Once every 30 million lobsters, a chosen one is born. A rare genetic defect can turn a lobster’s hide any number of colors, from white to blue to calico.

At VIA Aquarium in Rotterdam, you can take a look at one such creature. Originating in the waters off Newfoundland, Canada, this lobster was destined for dinner plates. The pumpkin-colored crustacean was shipped to Market 32 in Brunswick on Friday before being donated to the aquarium.

Even rarer than hues like blue or orange, opalescent or “cotton candy” colors are also possible among wild lobsters.