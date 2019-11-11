Veterans get help with pet care costs

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Veterans with pets got a break on pet care costs on Monday.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society held pet wellness clinics in Menands and Saratoga.

Fees were waived on rabies and distemper vaccinations and microchipping on cats and dogs for vets who income qualified. It’s all part of the ongoing Veterans Support Project which helps vets care for their companion animals.

Here’s a link to the program and details what it offers for veterans: https://mohawkhumane.org/veterans-support

