Veterans Day: What’s open, what’s closed

Veterans Voices

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

(WWLP) — Wednesday is Veterans Day, a national holiday that honors all Americans who have served their country in the armed forces. Most restaurants and retail stores will be open for business and will be offering various discounts for veterans throughout the day.

Take a look at what is open and closed on this holiday below:

  • Banks: Most closed
  • Federal Offices: Closed
  • Schools: Closed
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Municipal Offices: Closed
  • Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
  • RMV: Closed
  • Restaurants: Open
  • Retail Stores: Open
  • Shopping Malls: Open
  • CDTA: Operating on Sunday schedule
  • BRTA: No service

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By:

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report