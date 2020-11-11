Veterans Day: What’s open, what’s closed

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

(WWLP) — Wednesday is Veterans Day, a national holiday that honors all Americans who have served their country in the armed forces. Most restaurants and retail stores will be open for business and will be offering various discounts for veterans throughout the day.

Take a look at what is open and closed on this holiday below:

Banks: Most closed

Federal Offices: Closed

Schools: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Municipal Offices: Closed

Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery

RMV: Closed

Restaurants: Open

Retail Stores: Open

Shopping Malls: Open

CDTA: Operating on Sunday schedule

BRTA: No service

