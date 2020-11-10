SLIDESHOW: Honoring those who serve on this Veterans Day



USMC 23 years of service from Clifton Park NY. Semper Fidelis.

My Grandpa passed in 2010 and I miss him dearly! He was a beloved Veteran and my cousin next to him was in the Military and just retired from being a NYS trooper. I am so proud of my family who have served for our country. R.I.P. Papa Fred. I know you would of been so proud of the Peters boys too.

So proud of our family of Veterans through all wars and the ones still serving today. Thank you for your service! Michele Drew Gavaletz, Saratoga Springs, NY

Above are the Mullaney men…my Grandpop, my Dad and my nephew…all Navy. Nephew deploys in December



Taken from us to soon, I miss you Dad♥️

Anthony Donovan

Jonathan Garrow

My grandfather much missed Veteran💕

Pvt. Robert J. Hilse

Pvt. Alton J. Parker

Private First Class John Carl Ptachick 1953-55 Korean War. A very proud American! We love you Grandpa!!!!

Rocco, Joseph & Sylvio Cassano

Albert, George, Charles, James Hoy and cousin Robert Hilse

Saratoga National Cemetery



My uncle, Earl St.Onge, was a soldier who served in the South Pacific during World War II. He celebrated his 100th birthday on January 1, 2020.

my father, William Poli, who also served in the Navy during the Korean War

son, Justice Goggin, who recently graduated Naval Nuclear Power schools and is now assigned to a Carrier in San Diego, CA.

my Dad Sumner Charles Lark in 1945. He drove Trucks in the virtually segregated unit known as the Red ball Express.

my 7 year older brother in Vietnam June 1969. They were both 21 in these pictures

Bill Foley Air Force

USMC Sgt Marcus F Schur Love Momma Bear

Henry Steves US Army 69-71. Viet Nam 70-71

Richard C. Brown, who served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971

Happy Veteran’s Day, Poohpa! We love you so much!!! Love, Logan and Lillian.

Warren Cornwell, Sr.

This is my dad!! Richard Weeks served in Vietnam War 1967-1969. He also has a Purple Heart

Corporal Michael L. Mayne, 21, of Burlington Flats

Thank you for your service Dad and Grandpa! – Corporal Lars Cook, Ballston Spa, NY

Happy Veterans Day!

Summit at Glenwyck Veterans

My dad and my hero RIP Love Kristina

Charles Guatta, 69-71. South Glens Falls

My dad Ted Weyhe is 97 and was a ball turret gunner in World War 2. He still lives in his home in Colonie and spends his day either working in his shop making items from tables, children’s high chairs to bowls or riding his recumbent bike almost daily. He is an inspiration to us all and we honor him this Veterans Day! ​​Christine Bornt

This is my sister Major Tammy Ostrowski. She lives in Troy and is a flight nurse in the United States Air Force for the past 25 years. She has had the opportunity to travel around the world. We are beyond proud of her and would love for you to honor her today.

Fred served in the Navy from 1947-1955 A long time Halfmoon resident and still going strong

Ed Mealing US Coast Guard 1967-1971

David J. Large, Troy ARMY 237th Engineer Battalion

My dad – Vietnam veteran career Marine and my husband John Herrera 30 years combined service Marines and Coast Guard.

CSM Michael Biskup Served in Korea, Vietnam . 3 purple hearts, 4 bronze stars one with Valor.

Frank W. Soucy, Sr. – Second Lieutenant Honorably Served in the 27th Infantry in Germany in WW 2

Happy Veterans to my dad, Gary Miller. Vietnam War Vet 1968-1970 Thank you for your service!!

Bill Brown( Army )from Third St Albany NY

Specialist Ethan Hartlage from Latham NY

Dana Tarr, from Stephentown who served in the 180th Aslt Supt Hel Co “Big Windy” in Vietnam

Mr. Michael O Brien, from Stephentown, who served in Vietnam

George Sebast who serviced in the Korean War

My Dad Charles Ebel Pearl Harbor Survivor gone but not forgotten – was bigger than life to those who loved him – dearly missed

I served from 2010-2014 in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush (CVN-77). I left the Navy as a Petty Officer Third Class Aviation Ordnanceman.(AO3 Grinvalsky) This picture was when I was an E3. I’m from Mechanicville and currently reside in Galway, NY

Pilot US Air Force. Born 10/27/79 and died while on active duty 12/11/18. Our Forever American Hero. His family loves him forever.

Erica Peck

(NEWS10) — NEWS10 is honoring those who serve this Veterans Day with a slideshow of pictures sent in by our viewers. Please scroll through the slideshow to see Veterans from the Capital Region.

Here are a few interesting facts from Department of Defense about Veterans Day.

Veterans Day does not have an apostrophe

Many people believe there is an apostrophe before or after the “s” in Veterans. It is not a day belonging to a single or group of veterans, it is a day to celebrate all veterans so no apostrophe is needed.

Veterans Day is not the same as Memorial Day

Memorial Day is meant to remember veterans who gave their life defending their country, particularly in battle or from wounds they suffered in battle. Veterans Day is to honor all who served in the military whether during war or peace, dead or alive. Although, it is largely meant to thank living veterans for their service and sacrifice.

It was originally called Armistice Day to commemorate the end of WWI

World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. The fighting ended seven months before this date on the eleventh hour, in the eleventh month on the eleventh day with an armistice between Germany and the Allied powers.

Nov. 11, 1918, was largely considered the end of “the war to end all wars” and dubbed Armistice Day. In 1926 the U.S. recognized this date as the end of the war and it becomes an official holiday in 1938, mostly to thank veterans of WWI.

In 1954, after WWII and the Korean War, at the urging of veterans service organizations, Congress changed the commemoration to Veterans Day to honor veterans of all American wars.

A bill set Veterans Day commemorations on the fourth Monday of October for a short time

Congress signed the Uniform Holiday Bill in 1968 to ensure that a few federal holidays, Veterans Day included, would be celebrated on a Monday. Officials hoped it would spur travel and other family activities over a long weekend, which would stimulate the economy. In 1971, there was a lot of confusion when the first Veterans Day celebrated in October took place and many states celebrated Veterans Day in November.

After a few years many Americans wanted to celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11 due to its historical significance. In 1975, President Gerald Ford signed a law designating Nov. 11 as Veterans Day starting in 1978.

Many countries celebrate the day in their own ways

Since it was a world conflict many allies of the U.S. celebrate Nov. 11 although they may call it something else. Canada and Australia call it Remembrance Day. In Canada it is similar to Veterans Day but many Canadians wear red poppies to honor those who died in war. In Australia, the day is more similar to Memorial Day in the U.S.

In Great Britain, it is also called Remembrance Day but is celebrated the Sunday closest to Nov. 11. The day is full of parades, services and two minutes of silence in London to honor those who lost their lives in war.

