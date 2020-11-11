Orchestra of Northern New York honors Veterans Day through musical tribute

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — This Veterans Day, a North Country group is paying tribute to active duty and retired veterans through music. The Orchestra of Northern New York and Massena AMVETS Post 4 members produced a six-minute video to thank those who have served or are currently serving.

The Orchestra shared that every year during their summer concert, ONNY performs “Armed Forces Salute,” which features a medley of song from all branches of the military.

Additionally included in the video, Massena AMVETS Post 4 presents flags during the musical piece from Veterans Memorial Park in Massena.

LATEST STORIES