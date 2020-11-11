Orchestra of Northern New York honors Veterans Day through musical tribute

Veterans Voices

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — This Veterans Day, a North Country group is paying tribute to active duty and retired veterans through music. The Orchestra of Northern New York and Massena AMVETS Post 4 members produced a six-minute video to thank those who have served or are currently serving.

The Orchestra shared that every year during their summer concert, ONNY performs “Armed Forces Salute,” which features a medley of song from all branches of the military.

Additionally included in the video, Massena AMVETS Post 4 presents flags during the musical piece from Veterans Memorial Park in Massena.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By:

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report