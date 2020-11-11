Local kids write ‘Thank You’ cards to veterans

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Honda spent the day honoring our veterans, and they’re proving that saying “thank you” can be as simple as sending a “thank you” card.

Highlighting a charitable effort for veterans by partnering with several local companies, one of which being the children’s stationary company, Coral & Blue, with a thank you letter writing project.

Cards were purchased and gifted to the third grade class at St. Pius for them to write to veterans. Mohawk Honda has also donated 35 banners to honor World War II veterans across the town of Glenville.

Town supervisor, Chris Koetzl said their support means everything.

“You know it is right for us to say thank you to these veterans, it’s always right, but words are cheap and it’s easy to utter,” Koetzl said. “It is our actions that we must use to say thank you to the veterans who sacrificed so much for us, it’s what we do in our daily lives that we must honor our veterans.”

The dealership also purchased books by local author, Elizabeth Tesoriero who wrote “When you stand for me, I’m alive,” and donated them to the class.