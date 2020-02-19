Local Iwo Jima survivors share stories on 75th anniversary

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, local survivors met over breakfast at the Home Front Cafe.

Friends, family and fans gathered Wednesday morning to meet the brave men and women who fought in Iwo Jima. Senator Jim Tedisco stopped by the restaurant to thank the veterans and present them with special honors from the N.Y. Senate.

The group of veterans remain active in the community, ranging in age from 94 to 98.

They frequently get together each month to share stories and remember their friends who never made it home.

Thomas “Hollywood Tom” Lemme tells NEWS10 that he and his friends still appreciate it every time they get a “thank you.”