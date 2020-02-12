Breaking News
Veterans showcase art, compete for national title

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local veterans will have the ability to showcase their art and compete for a national title.

The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center is hosting its Local Veteran’s Art Show. Local veterans currently enrolled at the Albany VA Medical Center have a chance to enter their art in the competition.

“Each year, the quality of the art entries improves, and we are just blown away with their talents and dedication to their craft,” said Christina Rulison, Albany Stratton VA Music Therapist. “Art therapy also plays an important role in their rehabilitation and recovery process.”

The free art show will be displayed in the Stratton VA’s Auditorium Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and runs until Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

