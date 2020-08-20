Veterans prepare for slow down to crucial mail services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Recent cuts to the United States Postal Service is said to slow down mail, which will impact those who rely on mail carriers for medicine, like United States veterans.

The Albany Stratton Medical Center, which covers some 52,000 veterans as far north as the Canadian border and as far south as Kingston, has a contingency plan for the vets for whom they serve if parcels are slow to arrive.

“They deserve the best in care that they can possibly get. For us, if we can plan for every contingency plan we can mitigate almost every one of those circumstances,” said Public Affairs Director Peter Potter.

The medical center asks its clients to order medication seven to 10 days in advance to when they’ll run out of their current medication. For those urgent situations, Potter said there are several ways to make sure veterans don’t go without.

“For me personally, it just happened. And I was able to pick up my medication here at the window of the pharmacy,” Potter said.

The VA will also work with local pharmacies and even personally deliver medication to veterans.

With the pandemic continuing to loom over the nation and a slow down in postal services, Potter said he wants those who aren’t using their services to give them a call.

“Now, especially with the job impact that’s going on because of the COVID crisis, I think veterans have the ability to look at the VA even more closely because … people who are out of work, who are maybe concerned about health care, they can come to the VA,” Potter said.