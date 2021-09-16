Veterans mental health summit on Friday

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is holding a mental health summit for veterans on September 17 at 1 p.m. at the Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency Office in Ballston Spa. The summit is open to all veterans and family members.

Representatives from Veterans Affairs programs and community organizations will provide information and resources to people who attend.

The Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency has been offering resources to veterans throughout September. On Tuesdays, veterans can meet up for coffee at Saratoga Coffee Traders at 5 p.m.

The agency also has a mentorship program, where local veterans are paired with returning veterans who are experiencing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or other re-acclimation challenges. These pairings help to ease the transition from combat to civilian life.

Additional resources that may be helpful to veterans:

Veterans Crisis Line – 800-273-8255

Saratoga County Mental Health – 518-584-9030

Albany Vet Center – 518-626-5130

VA Rapid Access Clinic – 518-626-5339

Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency – 518-884-4115

VA Caregiver Support – 1-855-260-3274

Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes Hotline – 202-249-7170

More information about the mentorship program can be found on the Veterans Peer Connection website.