Veterans Day Parade returning to Albany this year

The Veterans Day Parade is returning to Albany this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the Albany Joint Veterans Committee have announced the return of the Veterans Day Parade. The event will be on November 11 at 11 a.m. in Albany.

“After being forced to limit last year’s gathering to a small wreath laying during the height of the ongoing pandemic, the City of Albany is honored to once again host this important event to recognize our Veterans and celebrate their service to our nation,” said Sheehan.

The Veterans Day Parade Committee has chosen to hold this year’s parade to honor the veterans of the Global War on Terrorism, Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. Any of these veterans marching this year will be leading the parade along with the Gold Star Families.

The parade route begins at the corner of Ontario Street and Central Avenue and participants will march east on Central Avenue, then east on Washington Avenue ending at the corner of Washington Avenue and Hawk Street, just east of the NYS Education Building. The NYS Education Building steps will serve as the reviewing stand.

In the event of severe weather, a ceremony will be conducted in the City Hall Rotunda. Masks will be required in City Hall if the event is moved indoors.

The American Gold Star Mothers and Families will host a wreath laying at Our Lady of Peace in Memorial Grove on the corner of New Scotland Avenue and South Lake Avenue on Veterans Day at 9:30 a.m. before the parade.