Veterans being honored with Dream Flights at KSCH Schenectady County Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In an effort to #MakeitMeanMore, Veterans United Home Loans has partnered with Dream Flights to honor Veterans by adding a fully restored Boeing Stearman biplane to their fleet. This is the same type of aircraft that was used to train military aviators during WWII.

On August 5, Dream Flights will be in Albany at 9 a.m., at the KSCH Schenectady County Airport to give dream flights to local WWII heroes as a part of their Operation September Freedom Tour. They have received an outpour of over 1,000 World War II Veterans who have requested flights nationwide.

“The partnership between Veterans United and Dream Flights is going to make it mean more and here’s how it’s going to do it: They are enabling us to give World War II veterans a gift that’s priceless, because how do you – Who gets to give somebody a gift that changes the rest of their life,” said Darryl Fisher, founder of Dream Flights.



