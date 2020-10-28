Veteran raises $17,000 for Albany VA Hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local veteran has raised $17,000 to help give back to the hospital that “saved his life”. Dan Shepard, who served as a US Marine, was treated at Albany’s Stratton VA Hospital while battling Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

To raise the money, Dan, alongside his wife Lisa, held a charity golf tournament through their Clifton Park based company, All In 1 Realty Services. Local sponsors, golfers and the dinner attendees all chipped in and raised the money, which will directly help both the Albany VA Cancer Center and Stratton Inn.

“The treatment I received at the VA hospital was top notch. I had heard mixed things

about the VA, but the treatment and care I experienced were from the best doctors, nurses and

staff that you could ever want working on you, when you hear those three hardest words you will

ever hear in your life: ‘you have cancer’.” Dan Shepard

The tournament and dinner was held at the Saratoga Lake Golf Course and the Hideaway Restaurant. With safety measures in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, 78 Golfers and over 100 dinner attendees that showed up to support the cause.

“They couldn’t have been more wonderful to me and my wife Lisa. The VA literally saved my life and I am very grateful for them, and this is our way of giving back to help out other veterans and their families who have to go through what my wife Lisa and I endured over that year and half.” Dan Shepard

