Veteran Made Woodworks honors service members, first responders

RENSSELER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Veteran Made Woodworks is a patriotic local company in Rensselaer County making handcrafted furniture and wall hangings.

Every item can be custom designed, painted and engraved and proudly features an American flag, honoring veterans, police officers and firefighters.

Owner Anthony Guadagnino says the most rewarding part is the response from customers.

“There’s a lot of emotion and that’s what drives us, that’s something that helps out because we get messages from grown men crying. We see that flag every morning before we see our kids,” said Guadagnino. “We take that attention to detail that we have in the military and we put it into our product.”

Veteran Made Woodworks sold 1,200 flags and hope to top that number this year. They have plans to eventually expand the business into a bigger space and hopefully employ more veterans.