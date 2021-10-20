Veteran gifted new roof for home in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local veteran has been gifted a new roof for her home in Schenectady. Maria-Lisa Williams, a U.S. Army veteran, had her new roof installed October 20 from Pinnacle Roofing Inc.

Williams was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Pinnacle Roofing Inc., an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, installed the roof as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. This project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served and the families who support them. Since the beginning of the program, more than 300 military members have received new roofs.

“Maria-Lisa is a well-deserving, 20-year veteran of the Army and her roof is probably one of the worst roofs we’ve done this year,” said Dan Jordan, Director of Safety and Quality Control for Pinnacle Roofing.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated roofing materials and Pinnacle Roofing Inc. donated the labor.