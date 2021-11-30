VETCON returns to Albany for first time since 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Veterans in Economic Transition Conference (VETCON) returns to Albany on November 30 and December 1. The conference, which helps veterans transition to civilian life through networking and seminars, is taking place in-person at the Crowne Plaza – Desmond Hotel.

This year’s conference will feature multiple award ceremonies to honor Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOBs) including the inaugural Veterans in Business Awards. These awards highlight veteran owned businesses that have displayed achievements in patriotism, leadership, community service, and business activity.

The annual conference is dedicated to the education and professional growth of veterans through networking with entrepreneurs, state agencies, and industry leaders.

The conference starts at noon on November 30 and 8:30 a.m. on December 1. The full schedule of events for both days can be found on the VETCON website.

