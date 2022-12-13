SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On December 13, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Vernon man has pled guilty to the distribution and possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, Chad Srogi, 39 of Vernon, NY pled guilty to distributing, transporting, and possessing child pornography. During the change of plea hearing, Srogi admitted to distributing and transporting child pornography on multiple social media platforms in 2018 and having more than a hundred child pornography files in October 2019. Additionally, in 2007 Srogi was convicted in Florida of Promoting the Sexual Performance of a Child and Possessing Material Depicting the Sexual Performance of a Child.

Upon sentencing, Srogi faces 10 to 20 years for the possession of child pornography charge, 15 to 40 years for the distribution and transportation of child pornography charge, up to $250,000, and at least 5 years to life of supervision if he is ever released from prison. Additionally, he will have to forfeit the property he used to commit his crimes, pay restitution to his victims, and register as a sex offender.

Srogi is scheduled for sentencing on April 19, 2023, before United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby in Syracuse. Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet and identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc/.