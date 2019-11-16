Vermont’s rifle deer season starts

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s rifle deer hunting season is underway.

The 16-day season opened on a frigid Saturday morning and runs through Dec. 1. Hunters are allowed to take one legal buck during the season.

Successful hunters are asked to provide a tooth from their buck to the state for research. The Fish & Wildlife Department says the tooth is used to determine the age of the deer and provides information that helps in the management of the deer herd.

The middle incisor tooth can be dropped off at a reporting station or mailed into the department using a special envelope available from a reporting agent. More information can also be found on the Fish & Wildlife Department’s website.