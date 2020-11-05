Vermont’s House Speaker wants a recount after 18-vote reelection loss

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson lost her reelection bid by 18 votes in the Grand Isle House race.

“Four of the six towns that I represent voted for me with greater numbers than they ever had in 20 years, and two of the towns voted for me in greater numbers then they had in eight or 10 years, but it wasn’t quite enough to get me there,” Johnson said.

According to the unofficial count reported to Vermont’s Secretary of State, Leland Morgan received 2,776 votes (27%), Michael Morgan received 2,627 votes (25%) and Johnson received 2,607 votes (25%).

“Because it is such a small number out of a record number of votes, I am asking for a recount,” Johnson said.

The Director of Elections in Vermont, Will Senning said it’s not uncommon to call for a recount.

“If the difference between the two candidates is less than 5% of the total votes cast, they qualify for a recount,” Senning said.

The recount must be requested within seven days after the election.

“You always know there’s a chance that you can lose, and I have kept respect for the process that the voters have the choice. And this isn’t my seat, it’s not my speakership; it’s my community’s legislative seat,” Johnson said.

Johnson is the speaker until January, unless the recount says otherwise.

“If that caps out at 18 years with a loss of 18 votes, there’s something poetic in that,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she was disappointed there wasn’t a clear win for her, but is moving forward, working to make sure the legislature is set up to work safely for the new year.

