Vermonters age 70 and over can now register to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Vermont health officials say the department received more than 7,000 calls in the first 15 minutes after registration opened for the next group of Vermonters eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Online and phone registrations opened on Monday at 8:15 a.m. for Vermonters age 70 and older. The Health Department says people may experience long wait times through the call center and is encouraging them to make their appointments online.

Meanwhile, Vermont is planning to permit more music activities in the state’s public schools.

