BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Vermont woman died in a car crash Tuesday morning in Blandford. Hers was the only vehicle involved.

Massachusetts state police were called to a crash on Beech Hill Road around 7:47 a.m. involving a GMC Yukon. They said that their preliminary investigation showed that the 40-year-old from Woodford, Vermont lost control behind the wheel and crashed off the right side of the road. Police said that her vehicle hit a tree before dropping roughly 30 feet down a ditch.

She died in the crash. Police have not yet shared her identity.