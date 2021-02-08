Vermont woman dies in snowmobile crash on Lake Dunmore

SALISBURY, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont State Police want to know more about what led up to a deadly snowmobile crash in Salisbury. Kristle Humiston, 39, of Brandon was killed.

Just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old woman from Salisbury was snowmobiling on Lake Dunmore with Humiston as a passenger. Troopers say their machine hit an embankment at a high speed and crashed into several trees. Humiston died at the scene; neither woman was wearing a helmet.

The driver was taken to UVM Medical Center in Burlington with a head laceration and injuries to both wrists. She had not been charged as of Sunday night, but investigators believe she’d been drinking. They also expect to have additional information available as they continue looking into the incident.