Vermont will require masks in public places ‘of all types’ starting August 1

(NEWS10) — Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that, beginning August 1, all Vermonters over age 2 will be required to wear a protective mask in public places “of all types.”

The governor said exceptions to the statewide rule will include while eating and drinking and particpating in strenous activities. He also acknowledged that it could be a health issue for some people, so anyone with an underlying health issue that might be exacerbated by wearing a mask would be exempted.

No one would be required to provide documentation to prove an underlying condition, Scott said, saying it would a “clear violation” of health provacy.

“The outbreak may be spreading back toward us,” he said noting that the surge in cases in the West and South are “inching closer and closer to the region and to our borders.”

“We’re still in very good shape,” he said. “But it time is to prepare to protect our gains

